President Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev.
