Azerbaijani President allocates additional funds for improvement of water supply in 21 residential areas in Barda
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue improvement of water supply for irrigation and drinking in 21 residential areas in Barda district.
Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 1,61 million manats for digging 23 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 34,320 people in 21 residential areas in Barda district.
