Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament signs order related to coronavirus (UPDATE-3)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova signed on March 18 an order on measures in the Azerbaijani parliament in connection with the fight against COVID-19, the implementation of which is considered necessary, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The holding of meetings of the committees and commissions of the parliament, the Office and the Department of Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament is temporarily suspended, while management is carried out only via telephone (intercom system), internet and mobile communication.

The business trips and trips abroad of MPs and employees of the Azerbaijani parliament are temporarily suspended.

The Department for Work with Documents and Citizens’ Requests of the Office of the Azerbaijani parliament has been instructed to temporarily suspend the reception of citizens.

Without direct communication with voters in constituencies, assistants to Azerbaijani MPs will receive their appeals via internet and by phone.

The head of the Office of the Azerbaijani parliament and the head of the Department of Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament have been instructed to apply preferential working conditions for women with a young child (children).

If employees or members of their families have symptoms of respiratory illness, malaise and other similar symptoms, they must inform the management, and they must be advised not to go to work until they completely recover.

The staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament must not leave their rooms during the working day and not to contact with other people without special need.

The staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament must take precautions against the spread of the virus and follow the advice of doctors and sanitary-hygienic rules.

The medical center of the Azerbaijani parliament has been instructed to carry out enlightenment in the Azerbaijani parliament to prevent the spread of the virus.

All technical personnel of the Azerbaijani parliament’s Department of Affairs must undergo the medical checkup once a day.

All vehicles on the balance of the fleet of the Azerbaijani parliament must be disinfected once a day.

The Azerbaijani parliament’s Department of Affairs must ensure the availability of antiseptic agents in the corridors of all the administrative buildings of the parliament and renew them daily.

Control over the implementation of measures envisaged upon the order was entrusted to the head of the Office of the Azerbaijani parliament and the head of the Azerbaijani parliament’s Department of Affairs.