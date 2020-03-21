Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers holds another meeting to discuss fight against coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21
Trend:
Operational Headquarters was under the Cabinet of Ministers has held another meeting on March 21, Trend reports.
The current situation on preventing the spread of coronavirus infection was analyzed at the meeting. They discussed the work to be carried out in the field of health, preliminary results of the restrictions and other issues. Moreover, there were given instructions on the tasks to be carried out.
