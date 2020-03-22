Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry donates 215,000 manat to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has donated 215,000 manat to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, Trend reports referring to MFA.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has decided to donate 215,000 manat to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, set up in accordance with the president’s decree dated March 19, 2020 on measures regarding the protection of health of population and strengthening the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country,” said the ministry.