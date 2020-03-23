Azerbaijani parliament to transfer funds to Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23
Trend:
The leadership of the Azerbaijani parliament, the committees of the parliament and the staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the parliament have decided to transfer a certain part of the monthly salary to the national Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, Trend reports on March 23 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
