MP: Recent developments showcased grandiose development of Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government, which protects the people's interests and always puts safety of its citizens above all, once again set an example for the whole world, MP Sevil Mikayilova told Trend on March 25.

"Azerbaijan made the right and timely decisions and took control of the situation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), which has spread all over the world. COVID-19 became a kind of test for the countries’ readiness for extraordinary situations,” the MP noted.

“Unfortunately, countries with a developed economy and a modern healthcare system also turned out to be powerless in the fight against this global problem. The predictions that there will be more victims in European countries and that the US will become the epicenter of coronavirus are becoming more real. Regrettably, the situation in neighboring countries is also alarming,” Mikayilova said.

The MP pointed out that recent developments once again showed that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has passed a grandiose development path, thanks to which the country is able to withstand any threat. The unity of the people and the authority is the source of all the success achieved in Azerbaijan, Mikayilova added.

“An adequate public response to decisions made by the authorities is a very important factor for maintaining stability in the country. Responsibility of citizens, a sense of national unity will defeat this disease, Mikayilova said.

“Thanks to the president's decisions, all relevant structures have been mobilized to get out of this situation with minimal losses. President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to create a Fund to Support the Fight Against Coronavirus united all citizens, state and business structures around a common goal. The Fund collected 60 million manat in a short time, which proves a high sense of responsibility of the Azerbaijani people,” said MP.

Mikayilova added that Azerbaijan has always been distinguished by high values ​​and traditions, which are an example for many.

“In particular, the care and attention to the health of elderly citizens causes a feeling of satisfaction in each of us. Our people have been famous for centuries with respect to the older generation, and this tradition has been reflected in special government decisions to protect the health and safety of older people. The will shown by the state to overcome the disease is obvious, and everyone feels the support of the authorities at this crucial moment,” the MP added.