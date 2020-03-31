President Ilham Aliyev: Making country's best hospital available to coronavirus patients – what can be more than this?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Making the country's best hospital available to coronavirus patients – what can be more than this?

The remark was made by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the inauguration of “Yeni klinika" medical institution in Baku, Trend reports.

“Therefore, all the decisions made earlier were in line with the situation, including the one on restricting the schedule of public catering facilities. We understand that people are already used to this, some no longer cook at home and eat out. We understood that it was impossible to close these facilities from the very beginning. We did it gradually and limited their work. But now we are seeing that these facilities, unfortunately, play a large role in the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, from tomorrow these facilities will cease to operate. We announced this last night so that the owners of such facilities had some time to settle things and prepare for the cessation. A whole day was provided to the owners of retail facilities, so that they could settle their affairs. Therefore, when making a certain decision, we think about the patients, about entrepreneurs and about working people in order to get out of this situation with minimum losses,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev said that of course, coronavirus is a major blow to the country's economy too.

“In January-February, our economy developed at a very fast pace. Suffice it to say that economic growth in the non-oil sector is 6.7 percent. This is one of the highest indicators on a global scale. Industrial production in the non-oil sector has increased by 21.7 percent. I think this is also a record indicator. Inflation is at 2.8 percent and household incomes have increased by 9 percent. In other words, this growth significantly exceeds inflation. The average wage has also significantly increased. The number of visitors to Azerbaijan increased by 18 percent in January-February. It should also be noted that in the last five years the number of tourists has consistently increased. Today, all this has been paused. Of course, in the current circumstances, all countries are facing great economic difficulties,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev said that heads of state and government of developed countries have openly stated that this disease will lead to a very serious crisis.

“At the same time, leading international financial institutions also openly declare that this disease, the consequences it has already caused and its future implications will be more severe than the crisis of 2008-2009. The global economy has been hit hard. In addition, oil prices have reduced by more than in half and are now at $24. Of course, this will lead to major losses for us. However, I believe that the work done on the basis of our previous decisions will allow us the opportunity to come out of this test with dignity,” said the head of state.