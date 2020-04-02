Azerbaijan, China sign assistance acts to fight COVID-19 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

A ceremony on providing assistance from China to Azerbaijan to support fight against coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has been held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 2, the ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramiz Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Health Victor Gasimov and Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Guo Min have made the remarks at the event.

During the event, Ramiz Hasanov noted that this event coincided with the 28-th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, and in this regard congratulated all the participants.

The deputy minister noted that the existence of a political dialogue, based on mutual understanding and trust between Azerbaijan and China, is at the highest level.

Hasanov stressed that they support each other in issues of exceptional importance for both countries, including the issues of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the One-China Policy.

The active participation of Azerbaijan in the One Belt One Road initiative, initiated by China, has given impetus to the development of bilateral economic relations in the fields of trade, high technology, investment, agriculture and others in recent years, he added.

The deputy minister noted that during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic at the global level, solidarity between the nations of Azerbaijan and China has been demonstrated during these difficult days.

Hasanov noted that the Chinese test kits for detection of COVID-19 infection, provided to Azerbaijan, are an indicator of this friendship. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese people and the government for their support.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has also shown solidarity to the Chinese people from the first days of the fight against the pandemic, providing material and moral support.

Guo Min noted that this event, dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, is of particular importance, and also demonstrates strong and sincere friendship, high mutual trust between China and Azerbaijan.

Guo Min added that the current situation continues to improve, and the normal way of life of the population is quickly coming back. She emphasized that in the most difficult period for China, Azerbaijan and people from different countries support her country in different ways.

The ambassador said that President Ilham Aliyev immediately sent a letter of condolences to President Xi Jinping.

Guo Min noted that the Executive Power of Sumgayit city, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center are actively cooperating with China through relevant channels, providing materials to contain the epidemic.

“The Chinese government has decided to provide Azerbaijan with 5,000 new types of tests for the detection of coronavirus. In the near future, China will also provide Azerbaijan with a second batch of anti-epidemic material assistance,” she said.

Viktor Gasimov noted that the whole world is currently fighting against pandemic, and expressed regret that the infection did not bypass Azerbaijan, adding that under the direct supervision of the head of state, the Azerbaijani government has implemented preventive and preventive measures to prevent the spread of infection.

Gasimov have congratulated the government and people of China on their achievements in the fight against the coronovirus epidemic, and expressing gratitude to China for supporting Azerbaijan, expressed confidence in the further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare.

Viktor Gasimov and Guo Min also signed assistance acts to fight the coronavirus.