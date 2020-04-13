Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan comments on video on transportation of fuel, food to Nagorno Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13
Trend:
The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan has commented on the video on which trucks allegedly belonging to Iran are transporting fuel and food from the country to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the embassy on Apr. 13.
The embassy completely denied this information.
