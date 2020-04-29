Azerbaijan extends restrictions for entry-exit on state border
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29
Trend:
The term for entry-exit restrictions on the state border of Azerbaijan has been extended until May 31, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on Apr. 29.
