János Hóvári: Turkic Council provides an excellent framework to integrate cooperation focused on COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Turkic Council provides an excellent framework to integrate cooperation focused on COVID-19, Dr. János Hóvári, Ambassador, Head of the Representative Office, Turkic Council, Budapest told Trend.

Hóvári noted that in situations of newly emerging global challenges, such as now when the world is battling together the spread of a new virus, the states of the Turkic Council and Hungary as observer country are strongly aware of the need for closer cooperation, solidarity and sharing regional solutions in different areas.

"Understandably the borders had to be closed, yet in some way this is a test of how the states can ensure to maintain established regional economic ties and continue with trade of essential goods. The summit held at initiative of the President of Azerbaijan gave an impetus for more focused thematic conversations that are taking place between the member states and with participation of international organizations," said the ambassador.

He recalled that recently a videoconference was held between health ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, with participation of WHO experts and various other meetings are prepared.

"Such conversations are important not only for discussing where things stand now in each country with regards to how health infrastructures are fighting COVID-19, but also in creating a platform for the leading scientists, doctors and heads of relevant public institutions of the member states to exchange information and work more closely together in diagnosis and treatment of illnesses caused by COVID-19. Such platforms can also help to share knowledge and skills to be better prepared for future pandemics and challenges. Beyond the practical and necessary steps the summit was about that the Turkic World’s and Hungary’s awareness of our shared past, our cooperative present and future," he added.

Hóvári went on to add that maintaining economic and trade relations is going through a test of times and so far it has been performing well.

"What is ahead of us as a consequence of COVID-19 will be naturally different in each country depending on how developed the economy was before the restrictions the virus brought about. As long as the member states continue to consult and cooperate closely and take into consideration trade and economic infrastructures of each other and focus on socio-economic needs of the population of their countries, economic sustainability can be maintained. Turkic Council provides an excellent framework to integrate such cooperation focused on COVID-19 and its consequences, because the organization’s areas of cooperation already encompasses economic cooperation, transport and customs cooperation through ministerial working group meetings and cooperation with the Turkic Business Council," he concluded.