Azerbaijani president makes phone call to president of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 17, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani president’s press-service.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Kazakh president on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and success in his activity for the development of Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Pointing to the recent Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing, the presidents hailed the importance of the event in terms of strengthening cooperation and consolidating solidarity between the countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed prospects for successfully developing bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.