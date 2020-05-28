President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited a monument to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the Istiglaliyyat Street in Baku on the occasion of the Republic Day.
The head of state laid flowers at the monument.
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO)