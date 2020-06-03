Azerbaijani PM to reveal details related to restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Following a speech by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the types of restrictions will be disclosed, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 3.

“Head of the Operational Headquarters, Prime Minister Ali Asadov will deliver the speech on June 4,” the spokesman added. “The prime minister will thoroughly inform the public about the restrictions.”

"As for the fines, they will remain valid regardless of restrictions,” Mammadov said. “Any decision and restrictions in any sphere will not be related to the fines. All violators of the quarantine regime will be fined."