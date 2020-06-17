Poll: Over half of Azerbaijanis consider country's relations with EU to be good

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Over half of Azerbaijanis consider relations between the EU and Azerbaijan to be good, according to the results of the poll on public opinion about the EU in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The poll in six Eastern Partnership countries was conducted under the EU-funded EU Eastern Neighborhood project.

The study was conducted from February through March 2020 (before the crisis caused by COVID-19) and was based on personal interviews among a representative sample of 1,000 people per country, the report said.

According to poll results for 2020, 44 percent of the Azerbaijani citizens have a positive image of the EU, which is 17 percent more compared to 2016, while 9 percent of respondents have a negative view towards the EU.

The report also said that 30 percent of Azerbaijanis are familiar with EU’s financial support to Azerbaijan, and 76 percent of them considered it as effective.

In turn, 69 percent of respondents who are aware of the EU consider the relations between the EU and Azerbaijan to be good.

The level of confidence in the EU is 41 percent, which is 13 percent higher than the level of 2018.