Azerbaijani president arrives in Samukh district for visit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Samukh district for a visit, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
The president laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Samukh.
