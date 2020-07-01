Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Information spread by Armenian MFA once again confirms its completely unfounded position

Politics 1 July 2020 14:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Information spread by Armenian MFA once again confirms its completely unfounded position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Information spread by Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the recent meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's settlement once again confirms its completely unfounded position, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the information spread by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports on July 1 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson stressed that the Armenian Foreign Ministry distributed official information about the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers held on June 30 in the format of a videoconference with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office.

"It was previously reported that during the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov raised the issue about illegal activity and infrastructure changes being carried out by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” Abdullayeva added.

“Mammadyarov also stressed that Armenia’s provocative actions aggravates therhetoric” the spokesperson said.

“The information spread by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the meeting once again confirms the completely unfounded position that the aggressor country traditionally demonstrates,” Abdullayeva said.

“It is clear that tension in the region, escalated rhetoric, confrontation and enmity are caused by Armenia’s aggressive policy, keeping the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under military occupation and ethnic cleansing of numerous Azerbaijanis in these territories,” the spokesperson said.

“As for the obligation to prepare the population for peace, Armenia must withdraw its occupation forces from Nagorno-Karabakh region and the adjacent districts of Azerbaijan to comply with it, and not impede the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced people to their lands,” Abdullayeva said.

“As for the "Karabakh people" concept, which is mentioned by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, everyone, including Armenia itself, is well aware that such a concept does not exist,” the spokesperson said.

“The Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh region make up one of the two communities of this region of Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson said. “The representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region were expelled from their houses as a result of the Armenian aggression and became internally displaced people.”

“The negotiations on the conflict settlement are aimed at restoring the violated fundamental rights and freedoms of these people, ensuring the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Azerbaijani territory,” Abdullayeva said. “There is no other way to ensure sustainable peace, stability and security in the region."

The security of the "Karabakh people" was mentioned in the information spread by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the online meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on June 30 with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, with a reference to Azerbaijan’s "unconstructive statements".

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ryanair hopes to land first Boeing 737 MAX jet by November
Ryanair hopes to land first Boeing 737 MAX jet by November
McKinsey will continue expanding business in Azerbaijan
McKinsey will continue expanding business in Azerbaijan
McKinsey &amp; Company names projects implemented in Azerbaijan
McKinsey & Company names projects implemented in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Demand for life insurance products continues to grow in Azerbaijan Economy 15:11
Turkmenistan, Norway discuss int'l co-op, economic relations Business 15:10
Georgia's Tbilisi City Hall to allocate funds to reconstruct metro station Finance 15:05
TPAO to continue conducting oil, gas exploration in country Turkey 14:57
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Information spread by Armenian MFA once again confirms its completely unfounded position Politics 14:49
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy engines via tender Tenders 14:47
Pensions of people over 70 increase in Georgia Finance 14:38
EBRD taking measures to boost Kazakhstan’s drive for climate-resilient economy Oil&Gas 14:35
Slovakia's daily coronavirus cases jump back to 20 Europe 14:34
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP in 1Q2020 revealed Business 14:24
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 1 Society 14:22
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ increases US dollar sale at currency auctions Economy 14:21
Russia, Turkmenistan discuss increasing investment, export opportunities Business 14:14
Azerbaijan allocates funds to Palestinian refugees to battle COVID-19 Politics 14:07
Cargo, passenger transportation through Turkish Adana Airport drops Turkey 14:04
Ryanair hopes to land first Boeing 737 MAX jet by November Europe 14:04
Shell betters year-on-year performance in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:03
Hazelnut processing plant commissioned in Georgia Business 13:45
Turkmenistan expands range of cooperation with other CIS countries Business 13:35
Cargo transit from Georgia via Turkey plummets Turkey 13:34
WB approves second in series of three lending operations in Georgia Finance 13:26
Geostat reveals statistics of water supply by enterprises in Georgia Business 13:21
Money transfers volume shrinks in Kazakhstan Finance 13:19
Export of Turkish cars to Chinese market declines Turkey 13:18
Purchases on Azerbaijani Azexport portal more than halve Business 13:15
EU takes decision to open borders for 15 countries, including Georgia Transport 13:14
Indonesia reports 1,385 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths Other News 13:04
PM: Georgia to continue consultations with EU to ensure safe movement of its citizens Transport 13:03
TOP-3 non-oil export products of Azerbaijan Business 12:58
Ryanair sees 'very strong' July bookings but ticket prices lower than ever Europe 12:54
McKinsey will continue expanding business in Azerbaijan Business 12:52
Volume of cargo shipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12:51
Volume of Baku's trade turnover drops Finance 12:49
McKinsey & Company names projects implemented in Azerbaijan Business 12:48
Azerbaijan attracting foreign investors through new online e-platform Business 12:40
TAP updates on progress in Italy Oil&Gas 12:37
Azerbaijan's non-state companies account for most of construction work in Baku Construction 12:27
Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus for July 1 Georgia 12:16
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil export companies Business 12:15
USAID program to enhance Turkmenistan's energy co-op with rest of Central Asia Oil&Gas 12:14
Enagas to maintain sustainable dividend from 2024 Oil&Gas 12:12
EBRD supports solar plant construction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:10
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator suspends some operations as COVID-19 cases grow Oil&Gas 12:07
USAID talks work in Turkmenistan, support for economy sectors Business 12:03
Gaseous solutions needed for re-launching EU industry: Eurogas Oil&Gas 11:52
Russia reports 6,556 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:50
Amount of Russia's cargo moved through Turkey's ports announced Turkey 11:39
Azerbaijan's beekeeping industry continues to develop Business 11:34
German retail sales rebound in May as lockdown lifted Europe 11:34
Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed Europe 11:30
Netherlands increase import of Kazakhstan's goods Finance 11:24
Azerbaijani oil price increases Oil&Gas 11:22
VISA talks contactless transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 11:17
VISA continues providing support to Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Finance 11:16
Azerigas to extend service life of gas lines across Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:11
Premium fuel price in Azerbaijan increases Oil&Gas 11:10
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan on July 1 Finance 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 1 Finance 10:46
Rouhani warns people that COVID-19 may stay until 2021 in Iran Iran 10:46
Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m Israel 10:33
UK house prices fall for first time since 2012 Europe 10:31
S&P: Samruk-Kazyna playing central role in helping Kazakhstan meet key economic objectives Business 10:28
Mining sector leading in Baku's industrial production Business 10:27
Stocks of foreign companies to appear on Azerbaijani 'Investme' e-platform Finance 10:25
Shell’s impairments to hit entire oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 10:12
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy Rochester logging cable Tenders 10:08
Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:08
Georgian ministry reveals data on infrastructure tenders for July 2020 Finance 09:53
Google postpones U.S. office reopening to September as virus cases spike US 09:44
Oil rises after drop in U.S. crude stocks suggests demand pickup Oil&Gas 09:43
Romania's share in Azerbaijan's exports growing Business 09:43
Japan's new auto sales skid 23% year-on-year in June Other News 09:40
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Business 09:24
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Iran slumping Turkey 09:14
Thailand reports two new imported coronavirus cases in quarantine Other News 09:05
Austrian ambassador welcomes start of OMV Petrom's work in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:02
439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 08:55
Trump says he becomes "more angry at China" because of spread of pandemic US 08:44
Brazil's cases surpass 1.4 million, deaths near 60,000 Other News 08:31
C5+1 debate ways and prospects for widening trade and economic ties Kazakhstan 08:15
Poland, Azerbaijan can cooperate in wind, biofuels or solar energy: ministry Oil&Gas 08:13
Iran's FM urges UNSC to adhere to "rule of law" over nuke deal Politics 08:00
Gakharia: We will continue consultations with EU member states in order to be able to ensure safe and secure movement of citizens Georgia 07:51
Gasoline price will rise in Azerbaijan Economy 07:23
EU starts lifting travel restriction for third countries Europe 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:25
Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99 ICT 05:51
35 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 05:19
Facebook bans accounts linked to anti-government U.S. 'boogaloo' movement US 04:51
US punishing other states for non-violating UNSC resolution - Iranian top diplomat Politics 04:13
Chile reports 279,393 cases of COVID-19, with 5,688 deaths Other News 03:39
Israel sets new record in daily COVID-19 infections Israel 03:01
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 163,000 in past day - WHO World 02:25
India deploys helicopter, 12 drones to stop fast-spreading locusts Other News 01:41
Powerful explosion kills 19 in Iran capital (UPDATE) Society 01:16
Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis Other News 00:55
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 2.6 mln: Johns Hopkins University US 00:14
Qatar reports 982 new COVID-19 cases, 96,088 in total Arab World 30 June 23:34
Parliamentary majority discussed changes to be made into Election Code Georgia 30 June 22:45
UK minister says aware of intelligence relating to Russia paying Taliban to kill U.S. troops Europe 30 June 22:28
All news