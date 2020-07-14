UN Secretary-General calls for immediate steps to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
The Secretary-General António Guterres is deeply concerned by reports of exchanges of fire, including with heavy weaponry, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, which reportedly resulted in fatalities, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement, Trend reports.
The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric.
The Secretary-General has taken note of the statement issued by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and reiterates his full support for their efforts to address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

