Two Armenian soldiers killed during battles on border with Azerbaijan - Armenian media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Two Armenian soldiers were killed during battles at the border with Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said, Trend reports with reference to Armenian media.

"As a result of firing from Azerbaijan, on the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Major Garush Ambartsumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan received fatal wounds," Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.