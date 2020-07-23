Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding Armenians’ provocations abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement in connection with the provocations of the Armenians in foreign countries, Trend reports on July 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The Armenian radical forces have taken very aggressive provocative actions over the past week against the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad, as well as peaceful demonstrators during the rallies held in foreign countries by members of Azerbaijani communities in connection with the military provocation, launched by the Armenian armed forces on July 12 in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” the statement said.