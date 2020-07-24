US Ambassador talks evidence of LA provocations done by aggressive Armenian demonstrators (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 11:02

There is irrefutable evidence that aggressive Armenian demonstrators committed the provocation in Los Angeles, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said, Trend reports via the statement of Azerbaijan's MFA.

Litzenberger made the remark at the meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Litzenberger said he was informed about these issues and regretted about the even taking place.

Speaking about the provocation in Los Angeles, the ambassador stressed that there is irrefutable evidence that the provocation in Los Angeles was carried out by aggressive Armenian demonstrators, and it is impossible to justify the attack of the Armenians on the Azerbaijanis, who gathered for a peaceful action, whose number was much less than that of the Armenians.

"This is unacceptable and should not happen in the US," Litzenberger stressed.