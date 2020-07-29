President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Balakan City Children's Art School
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new building of the 320-seat Balakan City Children's Art School.
The head of state was informed of the conditions created at the school.
