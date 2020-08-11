Azerbaijani FM to meet with Turkish president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11
By Asif Mehman - Trend:
The visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Turkey is ongoing, during which he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Cavusoglu made the announcement at a press conference, Trend reports on August 11.
