Azerbaijani Foreign Minister holds meeting with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Turkey's capital Ankara, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, following the FMs' tet-a-tet meeting, an expanded meeting between the two countries' officials was held.

Minister Cavusoglu warmly greeted Bayramov and noted that he is pleased to receive him in Turkey.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in various areas of the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, trade, humanitarian, cultural, education and etc. and discussed prospects for further expansion of these relations.

They expressed confidence that the existing cooperation between the two countries will continue to further develop in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Speaking about the recent provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Minister Bayramov noted the support rendered by the state of Turkey to the just position of Azerbaijan.

The importance of the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, in particular, the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and inviolability of international borders was underlined.