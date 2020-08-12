Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey serves development of region - foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey has a long history, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark in his interview to CNN Turk TV channel during his visit to Turkey.

Bayramov noted that the large-scale joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises are being held in Azerbaijan in accordance with an agreement signed in this sphere between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister emphasized that the cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan serves the development of not only the two countries, but also the region, ensuring the regional peace and security.

“I believe that the military cooperation should also be assessed in this context, said Bayramov.