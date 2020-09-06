Action under "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" slogan held in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6
Trend:
An action under the slogan "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" was held in Ukraine on September 5, Trend reports.
During the action, organized by the initiative of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine, a balloon with the "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" slogan was launched into the sky. The balloon was visible in the sky over Kyiv and Zhitomir cities for about an hour.
Head of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine Hikmat Javadov said that the purpose of such actions is to convey the realities on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the Ukrainian public.
Javadov added that such actions will be held regularly.
