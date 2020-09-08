Ambassador: Iran supports fair position of Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Our friendly and good-neighborly relations are a special relationship that no third force can harm, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said presenting his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Ambassador noted that Iran supports the fair position and just cause of Azerbaijan on the issue of the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We believe that this conflict must be resolved within the framework of international laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” Mousavi said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.