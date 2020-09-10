Azerbaijani MP takes part in NATO Parliamentary Assembly Committee's online meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

Trend:

NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on the Civil Dimension of Security held a video conference with participation of members and associate member countries to NATO, Trend reports on Sept.10.

The member of Azerbaijani parliament’s delegation to the assembly Kamran Bayramov also took part in the event.

The agenda included the draft reports on China’s role in the global liberal order and Enhancing information of the public about NATO, as well as organizational issues.

Representatives of the member countries, who spoke during the meeting, expressed their opinions on the issues, and made proposals.

Speaking at the meeting, Bayramov said that the corresponding draft report fully covered the efforts to better inform the public about NATO.

At the same time, the MP expressed confidence that the individual member states will also contribute to raising the awareness.

He also made a proposal regarding 4th item of the draft report on COVID-19 pandemic. This item stressed that NATO welcomes the exchange of best practices achieved by member countries in responding to the crisis.

The proposal was to replace the words "member countries" with "associated countries", since, for example, Azerbaijan, which is an associate member of NATO, has been putting forward the necessary initiatives and taking effective steps in the regional and global fight against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic around the world.

According to Bayramov, as an example of global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijan allocated a voluntary donation to WHO, sent humanitarian aid to over 30 countries of the world.

The draft rapporteur Angel Tilvar brought to the attention of the participants that he welcomes this idea and this proposal will be submitted for discussion at the committee’s next meeting.

As the MP further reminded, in order to ensure international solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to spur the exchange of best practices in this area, at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), NAM’s Contact Group held summit dedicated to the fight against coronavirus on May 4 in the format of videoconference.

During the summit, the president of Azerbaijan put forward a proposal to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of states and governments through videoconference, which was unanimously approved by the NAM members in New York, and up to 130 UN member states have officially supported the initiative.

Bayramov also proposed holding a special video conference on the role and importance of NATO in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by NATO Parliamentary Assembly.