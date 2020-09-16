Brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey - guarantor of security in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey are linked by strong fraternal ties, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran said.

Kiran made the remark at the webinar entitled "Regional Geopolitical Polarization and Turkish-Azerbaijani Relations" on September 16, Trend reports.

The webinar was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Center for International Relations Analysis and the Center for Strategic Research of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey are jointly fighting against all forms of terrorism,” the Turkish deputy foreign minister said.

"We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in the fight against Gulen Movement (FETO),” Kiran said. “We are together in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and will always be close to Azerbaijan. The brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey is the guarantor of security in the region."

“The support for Turkey's position, which was demonstrated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, when receiving the Greek ambassador, is the highest example of brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the Turkish deputy foreign minister said.

In turn, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey continue to cooperate successfully in all spheres.

“The brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan serves to strengthen moral unity throughout the Turkic world,” the Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister added.

Khalafov stressed that cooperation between the two fraternal countries also contributes to the stability and security of the region.

“The jointly implemented transnational projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), along with improving the well-being of our peoples, also contribute to the regional and global development processes,” Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister said.

“The successful implementation of transnational projects opens up new opportunities for the economic cooperation between the two countries," Khalafov added.

“The level of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations has never been on as high of a level as they are now,” the Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister said. “The two fraternal countries cooperate in the military sphere at the high level.”

"There is the necessary legal basis for this,” Khalafov added. “The recent joint exercises have made an important contribution to increasing the combat readiness of the armies of both countries. Our countries also closely cooperate within the international and regional organizations."

The Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister added that the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 33 percent in 2019 and the growth of trade turnover continued this year despite COVID-19 pandemic.