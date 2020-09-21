Azerbaijani president: Aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for a new aggression against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

"We call on the UN and international community to urge Armenia to refrain from another military aggression,” Azerbaijani president said.

The head of state noted that all responsibility lies on the military-political leadership of Armenia for instigating provocations and escalation of tension.

"Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be resolved on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity according to the UN Security Council Resolutions,” Azerbaijani president said.