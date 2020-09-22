MP: Azerbaijan to give worthy response to any provocations of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani army is capable of giving a worthy response to the military provocations of Armenia, Azerbaijan’s MP, member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Aydin Huseynov, told Trend.

The MP noted that imitating the negotiations, the Armenian leadership is hindering the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, trying to maintain the status quo.

“The military provocation committed in July 2020, acts of terror against civilians, the dispatch of a sabotage group in August of this year are a logical continuation of the policy pursued by the Armenian authorities. The goal is to disrupt negotiations, and then blame Azerbaijan and keep the status quo unchanged. But Azerbaijan isn’t going to participate in the negotiations for the sake of the process itself,” said Huseynov.

“For a long time, the Armenian leadership continues its aggressive policy, and, repeatedly committing provocations, disrupting the negotiation process. According to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, in the current conditions, absurd statements, provocative steps of the leadership of the occupying state negate the meaning of the negotiations. With his inadequate judgments, Pashinyan makes the negotiation process meaningless," the MP said.

Huseynov added that Azerbaijan will never agree to change the format of the negotiations.

“The UN Security Council witnesses that the resolutions adopted by it aren’t being implemented, that Armenia doesn’t recognize the documents on its aggression adopted by the EU, the European Parliament, the Council of Europe, and other international organizations, while the OSCE MG is well aware that the peaceful negotiations aren’t yielding any results,” Huseynov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.