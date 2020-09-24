Kazakh political analyst: Azerbaijan - plays important role in Turkic-speaking world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important link in the relations of the Turkic-speaking world, Kazakh political analyst, director of the Risk Assessment Group Dosym Satpayev told Trend on Sept. 24.

“Azerbaijan is one of the key players in the Caucasus region,” Satpayev added.

"The issue of stability in the Caucasus, the issue of economic development of this region is directly connected with this key player, Kazakhstan is well aware of this,” the analyst said. “Let's not forget that Azerbaijan is an important link in relations in the Turkic-speaking world, because Azerbaijan, like Kazakhstan, is a member of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states, and is also a very active supporter of the unification of the Turkic-speaking world."

“If initially the countries, first of all, carried out the activity on cultural interaction, which was actively supported by all members of the council, now the issue of economic interaction is also actively raised,” the analyst added.

"Therefore, if the issue is the role of Azerbaijan in terms of intercultural economic dialogue, then this country plays a very important role, especially in terms of enhancing interaction within the Turkic-speaking world," Satpayev said.

The analyst also stressed that Azerbaijan is also an important key partner of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea region especially because the countries are also similar in terms of economic development.

"For both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea is an important concentration of the biggest oil and gas resources, the most important sources of revenue of the two countries, the Kazakhstan National Fund, in particular, which once again proves the similarity of the two countries," Satpayev said.

