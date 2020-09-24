Azerbaijani FM meets with deputy chairman of Georgian parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

During his official visit to Georgia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Chairman of the Georgian parliament Kakha Kuchava on September 24, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides noted the further strengthening of the existing high-level relations between the two countries based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness. In this regard, the sides stressed that the existing strategic relations between the two countries, as well as joint regional projects with the participation of countries, contribute to peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

The sides also emphasized that respect for the norms and principles of international law constitutes the basis of bilateral relations, and the two countries unambiguously support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Touching upon the relations between the Azerbaijani and Georgian parliaments, the sides stressed that this cooperation is at a high level and that it is important to increase bilateral efforts to further develop this cooperation.

The sides stressed that the friendship groups on interparliamentary relations played an important role in further strengthening high-level relations between the two countries.

Kuchava personally expressed condolences to the minister and the people of Azerbaijan on the events that happened in the direction of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of the peaceful resolution of the conflicts in the region.

In his turn, Bayramov stressed that the two countries share common history, culture, and traditions, and also face common security threats, and noted about the protracted conflicts in the region.

The minister also spoke about Armenia’s aggressive policy, the latest military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces along the international border of the two countries, as well as the current tense situation in the region.

Bayramov added that the ongoing provocative statements and actions of the current leadership of Armenia undermine the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, Bayramov signed the Guest Book of the Georgian parliament.