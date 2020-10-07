ICRC hands out special brochures to Azerbaijani army
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has prepared special brochures with instructions and handed them over to the personnel of the Azerbaijani army, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.
“These brochures provide information on first aid, combat rules and other information,” said the spokesman.
“We’re familiar with similar brochures. Such instructions are provided in our legislation. The soldiers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been instructed through the brochures,” Eyvazov stressed.
Latest
Aide to Azerbaijani president says Armenia fires missiles at Azerbaijani energy&civilian infrastructure (PHOTO)
OSCE MG should be abolished, new diplomatic mechanism should be created for resolving Karabakh conflict, says Turkish Expert
Georgian expert: Armenia out of despair goes beyond framework of international law and shoots at civilians
Karabakh conflict must be resolved through restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, says Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy
State Security Service intercepts radio talks of terrorists participating in hostilities against Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan is not alone, Azerbaijan has great global power, brotherly country such as Turkey next to it, President Aliyev says