ICRC hands out special brochures to Azerbaijani army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has prepared special brochures with instructions and handed them over to the personnel of the Azerbaijani army, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

“These brochures provide information on first aid, combat rules and other information,” said the spokesman.

“We’re familiar with similar brochures. Such instructions are provided in our legislation. The soldiers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been instructed through the brochures,” Eyvazov stressed.