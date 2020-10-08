Armenian government should stop saying that Karabakh is Armenia - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Armenian government should change their position, should refrain from maximalist position, should stop telling that Karabakh is Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Euronews television, Trend reports.

“During my term as the president, I had maybe tens of talks with two former Armenian presidents and the current prime minister. During those previous debates we made a substantial progress in negotiations. We elaborated the principles which today are the basis for the settlement of conflict. And we were constructive. Negotiations are taking place since 1992. Can you imagine? For almost 30 years. And we were living with hopes, mediators were telling us that you should wait a little bit, there will be more constructive approach from Armenian side," said the president.

"But when this prime minister came to power, as a result of the coup d’état two years ago, he destroyed completely negotiation process. And I had meetings with him many times. But these meetings were absolutely senseless. And he told me that they are not going to give the territories back, they told me that Nagorno-Karabakh must be, how to say, adjusted to Armenia. So this is absolutely unacceptable demand for me, and also unacceptable for mediators," he added.

President Aliyev went on to note that the Armenian government should change its position, should refrain from maximalist position, should stop telling that Karabakh is Armenia because this is not true and this is destroying the negotiating process.