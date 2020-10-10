Azerbaijani president says many pieces of enemy’s military equipment destroyed, seized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Many pieces of the enemy’s military equipment have been destroyed and seized in today's battles, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“I can say that the Armenian army has suffered a major blow since 27 September. I would simply like to bring to your attention the list of Armenia’s destroyed and seized military equipment and hardware – 16 command posts, 196 tanks, 38 BM-21, one “Hurricane”, 10 self-propelled artillery units, including eight “Acacia”, two “Qvozdika”, 36 infantry fighting vehicles, 24 artillery batteries, 2 RM or air defense installations, two launch facilities of the “S-300” complex, 25 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems, two “Cube” anti-aircraft missile systems, four “Repellent” radio-technical barrier installation, 136 cannons, 56 mortars, one TOS-1A flame thrower, two radar stations, one “Kalchuga” antenna. In addition, 18 tanks, four artillery pieces, 22 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 mortars, four UAZ trucks, one excavators, 27 “Igla” complexes, one ZIL truck and nine GAZ trucks have been seized,” the head of state said.