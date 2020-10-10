President Aliyev sets terms for resuming talks on Karabakh conflict settlement in interview to Sky News

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has named terms to possibly resume negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh settlement in an interview to Sky News TV channel, Trend reports.

“The basic principles which Armenia rejected to support and clearly says how - the territories are going to be returned back. In the first stage, it is five regions of Azerbaijan which are situated on the south eastern part of Nagorno-Karabakh. Then - two regions of Azerbaijan which are situated between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. Then Azerbaijanis return to Nagorno-Karabakh," said the president.

President Ilham Aliyev added that the rights of Azerbaijanis from Nagorno-Karabakh should be provided.

"And they go back to where they lived, in the ancient city of Shusha, and other places and we restore normal communications, we restore people-to-people contact, and slowly and slowly I am sure people will reconcile. That’s the plan of the mediators and we support it,” the head of state said.

“I hope that after this bitter defeat which Armenia is suffering on the battlefield, it will be more reasonable, and it will listen to the advises of the mediators, and will be sincere at the negotiating table,” Azerbaijani president said.