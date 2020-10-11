Deputy regiment commander of the Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
The main and reserve forces of the Armenian forces in the occupied territories suffered serious damage, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Servicemen of the 1st, 5th and 9th motorized rifle regiments, leave their combat positions on a massive scale. According to the information, deputy commander of the 1st motorized rifle regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Artak Vanyan, is also among the numerous casualties among those in the Armenian Armed Forces.
