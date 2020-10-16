We will provide this information at the right time - President Aliyev on more of Azerbaijani Army's impressive successes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

This time the Azerbaijani Army, having carried out a successful operation along the entire front, liberated several cities and villages. Our operation to liberate us from the occupation continues successfully, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish Haber Turk TV channel, Trend reports.

“This morning, I was informed that the Azerbaijani Army has achieved even more impressive successes in this direction. We will provide this information at the right time,” the head of state said.

“The reason for this treacherous attack by Armenia is that they are trying to expand the geography of this conflict and involve the Collective Security Treaty Organization of which they are a member. This is why they bombard Azerbaijani lands, civilians, and provoke us to retaliate. But as I said, our revenge would be on the battlefield. We never take any action against civilians. All our goals are military. From the first days of the operation, military targets were reviewed again and we eliminated them with precise and aimed fire. The Armenian army suffered a lot of damage. We have destroyed more than 200 tanks, two S-300 anti-aircraft installations, numerous other pieces of equipment. A total of 33 tanks and other hardware have been taken as trophies,” the Azerbaijani president said.