Two Azerbaijani civilians injured as result of Armenian shelling
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
The Armenian Armed Forces continue to carry out terrorist acts against Azerbaijan's civilian population, grossly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, 2020, including norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions (1949), Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.
Early morning On October 15th Aghdam district came under intensive rocket artillery fire from various directions.
At about 9 AM (GMT+4), Shahsuvar Valiyev and Loghman Musayev were hospitalized with various injuries as a result of a shell hitting the yards of a private houses in Birinji Baharli settlement of Aghdam district. The houses were seriously damaged.
