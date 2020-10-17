Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibilty for this nefarious war crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

"Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibilty for this nefarious war crimes," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.

"The ballistic missiles have been fired from the territory of Armenia against the city of Ganja. It is far away from combat zone. There was no military necessity. Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibilty for this nefarious war crimes," the presidential assistant tweeted.