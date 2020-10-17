Armenia once again fired at civilians - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

The Armenian Armed Forces once again demonstrated that they deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure by shelling Ganja and Mingachevir at night, said the head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports.

"At the same time, the opposite side spread false information about the alleged downing of two UAVs belonging to Azerbaijan over the Armenian sky," Dargahli added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.