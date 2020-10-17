Azerbaijani Armed Forces reserve right to take adequate measures against legitimate military objectives - assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a video briefing for representatives of the world's leading foreign media (BBC, Nikkei, DPA, Deutsche Welle, Al Arabia, RAI, EFE, Reuters, Financial Times, ANSA, Al Jazeera, NBC, New York Times, NRK and others) accredited in Russia and Turkey, Trend reports.

Hajiyev provided detailed information on the latest provocations of the Armenian armed forces, which do not comply with the humanitarian ceasefire, contrary international law, and noted that on October 17, 2020, the city of Ganja was attacked using the Elbrus operational-tactical missile complex (Scud).

The assistant to the president said that the Armenian side deliberately and regularly targets the civilian population and civilian objects, and noted with a feeling of regret that as a result of the latest provocations in Ganja, 13 people died, including two children, over 50 people were injured and two children went missing.

Noting that Armenia launched a missile strike on the territory of the Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Hajiyev emphasized that official Yerevan regularly attempts to expand the geography of the war.

He also said that the armed forces of Azerbaijan strictly comply with international humanitarian law and reserve the right to take adequate measures against legitimate military targets to protect civilians.