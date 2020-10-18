Azerbaijani troops monitoring operational situation along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

During the day of October 17, prior to the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire, the situation along the front line in the direction of Agdere and Fizuli-Hadrut was relatively stable, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army over the course of Oct. 18, the Armenian army's manpower, 2 missile guiding stations of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, 5 T-72 tanks, 3 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 2 "Smerch" MLRS, 1 D-20 gun-howitzer, 1pcs KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, and 6 vehicles were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation along the entire front line.