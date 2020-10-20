Azerbaijani president renames liberated village of Khojavand district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has changed the name of Vang village of Khojavand district, Trend reports.

In his address to the nation, the president said that the Vang village was given a new Azerbaijani name.

“Hereinafter, the Vang village should be renamed to Chinarli village,” President Aliyev noted.