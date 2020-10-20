Armenian armed forces units in Gubadli direction destroyed (VİDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
During the battles in Gubadli direction of the frontline, the Artillery Units of the Azerbaijan Army destroyed units of the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.
