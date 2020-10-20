Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroy another UAV of Armenian armed forces
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
On October 20, at about 19.30, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroyed another UAV of the Armenian armed forces over the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of the Goranboy region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
