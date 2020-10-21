No diplomatic way to resolve Karabakh conflict, admits Armenian PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21
Trend:
There is no diplomatic way to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, Trend reports on Oct. 21.
Pashinyan stressed that a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is impossible now.
"It is already pointless to talk about a diplomatic way of resolving the conflict," the Armenian prime minister said.
In another message, Pashinyan called on civilians to arm themselves and join the hostilities.
