No diplomatic way to resolve Karabakh conflict, admits Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

There is no diplomatic way to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, Trend reports on Oct. 21.

Pashinyan stressed that a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is impossible now.

"It is already pointless to talk about a diplomatic way of resolving the conflict," the Armenian prime minister said.

In another message, Pashinyan called on civilians to arm themselves and join the hostilities.