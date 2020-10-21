President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated Minjivan settlement and 13 villages of Zangilan district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

“The glorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Minjivan settlement and Khurama, Khumarli, Sari Babayli, Ucunju Aghali, Hajalli, Girakh Mushlan, Udgun, Turabad, Ichari Mushlan, Malikli, Jahangirbayli, Baharli villages of Zangilan district from occupation. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.